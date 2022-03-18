Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash near Manakau. Photo / 123rf

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash near Manakau. Photo / 123rf

A person is dead and two others have been seriously injured after a crash involving an LPG tanker and two cars north of Ōtaki late this afternoon, police say.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1 near South Manakau Rd, about 80km north of Wellington, at 5.15pm.

The highway was partially blocked after the crash and was closed to allow emergency services to help those involved.

But it had now reopened, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.