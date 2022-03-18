Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Steven Joyce: Government prescription won't cure health system

6 minutes to read
The old top-down approach to managing health needs to change. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

The old top-down approach to managing health needs to change. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

NZ Herald
By Steven Joyce

OPINION:

There's been no shortage of headlines this week documenting the struggles of our health system in coping with the Omicron outbreak. There has also been no surprise in those headlines.

The outbreak itself

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.