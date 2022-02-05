Three people were transported to hospital after the crash. Photo / NZME

One person has died and four others were injured after a two-vehicle crash in the Auckland suburb of Alfriston last night.

The person passed away at the scene on Mill Rd after the crash occurred about 10.50pm yesterday.

Two other people were seriously injured while another pair suffered minor injuries.

A St John spokesperson confirmed six units attended the crash, reported to be at Totara Park.

Three people were transported to Middlemore Hospital, one in a serious condition and two in moderate conditions.

With heavy rain forecasted around the country next week, a police spokesperson encouraged people to drive responsibly.

"Police would like to take this opportunity to remind motorists to slow down and drive to the conditions."