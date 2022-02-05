Voyager 2021 media awards
Police hunt prisoner on the run in Raumanga, Northland after crash

Quick Read
The man crashed a vehicle on State Highway 1 in Oakleigh, south of Whangārei. Photo / Michael Cunningham

By
Adam Pearse

Multimedia reporter

A prisoner who was released for a tangi is on the run in Northland after crashing into a fence on State Highway 1 yesterday near Whangārei.

The man, an inmate at the Northland Region Corrections Facility, crashed a vehicle just after 7pm in Oakleigh yesterday before stealing another vehicle and driving away.

A police spokesperson said the man then dumped the car in the suburb of Raumanga.

Officers in the area were searching for the man with the assistance of a dog unit.

A Corrections spokesperson said the man failed to return to Northland Region Corrections Facility yesterday afternoon after being granted compassionate bail to attend a tangi.

"We encourage anyone with any information to contact police on 111," the spokesperson said.

