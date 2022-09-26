One dead and another injured in crash on State Highway 1 north of Kaikōura

Police and emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash north of Kaikoura/ Photo / NZME

One person has died and another has been injured in two vehicle crash on State Highway 1 north of Kaikōura.

A car and truck collided just before 6am on SH I at Hapuku.

The second person suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

SH I is closed, between Seaward Valley Rd and Kiwa Rd, and expected to be for several hours.

Motorists are being asked to delay travel or avoid the area.

There are no diversions available.

Location of the accident scene at Hapuku north of Kaikōura. Photo / Google Maps

Southbound traffic travelling from Picton to Christchurch have been advised to detour via SH6 from Blenheim SH63, Sh6. SH65, SH7 and SH1 at Waipara.