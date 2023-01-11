One person was found dead at the scene. Photo / NZME

One person is dead and another is critically injured after a bus and car collided in Auckland’s Torbay this evening.

Emergency services responded to the crash on Glamorgan Dr about 6.15pm.

One person was found dead at the scene, a second has been transported to hospital in critical condition.

Fire and Emergency NZ sent two fire trucks to help police and St John Ambulance.

“Initial indications suggest three people have sustained serious injuries,” a police statement said.

Police asked motorists to avoid Glamorgan Dr by taking an alternative route.

The crash is being investigated.