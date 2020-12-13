One dead after two-car crash in Central Otago

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the South Island. Photo / File

One person is dead two others have been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Central Otago.

The two-car crash was reported just after 5pm, a police spokesperson said.

The collision happened on Scotland St, State Highway 8, in Roxburgh.

One person has died. Two others have been flown to Dunedin Hospital, one in a serious condition and a second with minor injuries.



The road was initially closed, with diversions in place after the crash, but has since re-opened.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Mau Barbara told Stuff that two crews from Roxburgh and Millers Flat attended the crash scene.

A rescue helicopter was initially called from Dunedin but was stood down shortly after.

Requests for further comment were referred to police.

Meanwhile, further north four people suffered injuries in a three-car crash on the Whakatāne River Bridge in the central North Island.

Police were called to the scene just after 7pm.