One dead after two-car crash in Central Otago, roads closed

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in the South Island. Photo / File

One person is dead two others have been airlifted to hospital after a serious crash in Central Otago.

The two-car crash was reported just after 5pm, a police spokesperson said.

The collision happened on Scotland St, State Highway 8, in Roxburgh.

One person has died. Two others have been flown to Dunedin Hospital, one in a serious condition and a second with minor injuries.



The road is closed and diversions are in place at the intersections of SH8 and Jedburgh St, and SH8 and Millers Flat Bridge Rd.



Motorists are asked to avoid the area if possible, the spokesperson said.

The Serious Crash Unit will attend the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman Mau Barbara told Stuff two crews from Roxburgh and Millers Flat attended the crash scene.

A rescue helicopter was initially called from Dunedin but was stood down shortly after.

Requests for further comment were referred to police.

Meanwhile, further north four people suffered injuries in a three-car crash on the Whakatane River Bridge in the central North Island.

Police were called to the scene just after 7pm.