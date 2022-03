A person has died following a single-vehicle crash. Photo / File

A person has died following a single-vehicle crash. Photo / File

A person has died at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Ocean View Rd, Te Arai.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the scene, between Busbridge Road and Civil Road, at 6.3am today.

The road has been closed and emergency services are at the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.

The Serious Crash Unit will conduct an investigation.