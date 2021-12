Emergency services were called to Hokio Beach Rd at around 1pm. Photo / NZME

One person has died following a serious crash involving a car and a truck in Horowhenua.

A police spokesperson said emergency services were called to Hokio Beach Rd, between Hokio Sand Rd and Moutere Rd, at around 1pm.

The person died at the scene.

Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the crash.