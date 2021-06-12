One dead after dinghy capsizes on Kaituna River, Bay of Plenty

The Kaituna River mouth along Ford Road on the western Bay of Plenty coastline. Source: Google

One person has died after a small boat capsized on the Kaituna River mouth in the Bay of Plenty coast this morning.

Emergency services were notified of a dinghy capsizing with two occupants on the Kaituna River along Ford Road, Paengaroa, about 11:45am today.

Coast Guard, Ambulance, Fire and Emergency NZ, and Police responded to the incident.

Police said in a statement one person made it to shore and was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The second person was pulled from the water by rescuers and died a short time later.

Police said in a statement they "would like to thank those members of the public who offered their assistance at the scene".

Anyone who witnessed this incident and has not yet spoken to police is being asked to please get in touch by phoning 105 and quoting event number P046830672.

The Kaituna River mouth opens up to the Bay of Plenty coastline about 20km east of Mount Maunganui.