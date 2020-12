Blackhead Rd has been closed following the crash. Photo / Gregor Richardson

One person has died in a two-car crash near Blackhead quarry in Dunedin this afternoon.

Police were notified by St John at 1.55pm a police spokeswoman said.

The crash was in Blackhead Rd, near Green Island Bush Rd, and the fatally injured person initially remained in the damaged car, emergency services said.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.

Blackhead Rd was due to reopen shortly after 5pm.