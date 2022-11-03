One dead after crash in Ardmore, south of Auckland

One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in the South Auckland suburb of Ardmore.
Emergency services are at the crash on Papakura-Clevedon Rd.
Detours are in place. Police are asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.
The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.