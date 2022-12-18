Voyager 2022 media awards
One dead after car and truck crash on State Highway 2 near Whakamārama

The incident took place just before 4pm.

One person has died after a car and truck collided on State Highway 2 near Whakamārama.

“They were the driver of a car that collided with a truck about 3.55pm, near the intersection of Omokoroa Rd,” police said.

“The truck driver was unharmed. Police remain at the scene, however the highway is expected to reopen soon.”

The incident took place near the intersection of Omokoroa Rd around 3.55pm, forcing the road to be closed.

It said a truck and car had collided but no details about injuries to occupants were provided.

The Serious Crash Unit was attending and diversions were in place.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on Twitter it had reports of a crash on SH2 near the intersection with Youngson Rd and for motorists to expect significant delays in the area.

More to come.


