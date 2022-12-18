The incident took place just before 4pm.

One person has died after a car and truck collided on State Highway 2 near Whakamārama.

“They were the driver of a car that collided with a truck about 3.55pm, near the intersection of Omokoroa Rd,” police said.

“The truck driver was unharmed. Police remain at the scene, however the highway is expected to reopen soon.”

The Serious Crash Unit was attending and diversions were in place.

SH2 is now CLOSED between Youngson Rd and Barrett Rd following this afternoon's serious crash.

SH2 is now CLOSED between Youngson Rd and Barrett Rd following this afternoon's serious crash.

SB detour via Youngson Rd, Old Hwy, Barrett Rd then back onto SH2. Reverse for NB.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said on Twitter it had reports of a crash on SH2 near the intersection with Youngson Rd and for motorists to expect significant delays in the area.

