The car crashed into a tree on Imms Road at 8.25pm last night. Photo / File

One person is dead after the car they were driving crashed into a tree near Ōkaihau, Northland, last night.

The vehicle hit a tree in Imms Rd about 8.25pm on Monday.

The driver died at the scene.

Police are making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash.