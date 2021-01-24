One dead after boat capsizes in Wellington's Days Bay

The boat capsized at Days Bay in Wellington. Photo / Goole

A person has died after a small boat capsized this afternoon at Days Bay in Wellington.

Emergency services were called shortly after 4pm.

"Sadly attempts to revive the person were unsuccessful and they have died at the scene," a police spokesman said.

The death will be referred to the Coroner.

Stuff reported that a rescue helicopter was called and dropped one person to Days Bay wharf.

Ambulance staff were seen performing CPR at the wharf but the victim could not be revived.

Coastguard also attended.