An armed police officer stands guard at the Mt Roskill Summit after an incident just before 1am where a person was critically injured. Police / Hayden Woodward

A person is in a critical condition in hospital after an incident in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill in the early hours of this morning.

St John confirmed it was notified of an incident at 12.44am in Dominion Rd.

“Our ambulance officers treated and transported one patient in a critical condition to Auckland City Hospital,” a spokeswoman said.

Two ambulances, two rapid response units and an operations manager were sent to the scene.

It is understood the incident happened at the Mt Roskill Summit, also known as Pukewīwī/Puketāpapa.

Police and emergency services were called to the Mt Roskill Summit, also known as Pukewīwī/Puketāpapa, shortly before 1am. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Emergency staff — including armed police officers, St John and Fire and Emergency NZ crews — were spotted in the area.

At least one armed police officer was seen at the site. Police have been approached for more details.

The incident happened almost three hours before another serious incident that left two people critically injured in Manurewa, South Auckland.

The circumstances of that incident are not yet known. However, the two people injured are in a critical condition in hospital.

