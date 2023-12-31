An armed officer stands guard at the top of a street in Manurewa, South Auckland, after an incident overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

Armed police are at the scene of an overnight incident in South Auckland.

Several police officers, police vehicles and ambulances are on a street in the suburb of Manurewa.

A large section of the road has been closed off by authorities and a scene guard is in place this morning.

At least one armed officer was scene guarding the top of the street.

Police and ambulance vehicles descend on a street in Manurewa, South Auckland, overnight. Photo / Hayden Woodward

It is understood a serious incident occurred shortly before 3.30am.

The circumstances are not entirely clear and Police have been approached for more details.

- more to come -



