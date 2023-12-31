Armed police are at the scene of an overnight incident in South Auckland.
Several police officers, police vehicles and ambulances are on a street in the suburb of Manurewa.
A large section of the road has been closed off by authorities and a scene guard is in place this morning.
At least one armed officer was scene guarding the top of the street.
It is understood a serious incident occurred shortly before 3.30am.
The circumstances are not entirely clear and Police have been approached for more details.
- more to come -