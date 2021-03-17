One critically injured after two-vehicle collision in Pakuranga, Auckland

A serious crash has blocked off a part of Gossamer Drive, in Pakuranga, this morning. Photo / File

At least one person has been seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in East Auckland early this morning.

Emergency services are responding to the crash - in which one of the vehicles involved has ploughed into a building near the intersection of Gossamer Drive and Ussher Place in Pakuranga.

The crash happened just after 7am.

"One of the vehicles has also crashed into a building - though no serious damage has been reported at this stage," a police statement said.

GOSSAMER DR, PAKURANGA - 7:35AM

Due to an earlier crash, Gossamer Dr is CLOSED between Larne Ave and Portadown. Avoid this area or expect delays with diversions in place affecting all traffic including bus services. ^TH pic.twitter.com/pgsaDFo62V — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) March 17, 2021

Road authorities have closed off Gossamer Drive between Portadown Ave and Larne Ave until further notice; as emergency crews attend the scene.

The Police Serious Crash Unit is also on site.

"Police advise motorists to avoid the area, if possible, on their morning commutes."

Auckland Transport has also issued an alert to motorists in the area.

People are told to expect delays and to look out for diversions that are being put in place.

Bus services in the area will also be affected this morning.