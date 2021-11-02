One critically injured after firearms incident in Highbury, Palmerston North

One person has been critically injured following a firearms incident. Photo / NZME

One person has been critically injured following a firearms incident in Palmerston North.



The incident occurred on Coventry St in Highbury about 6.35pm.

A police spokesperson said one person has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital with critical injuries.

According to neighbours, a car left the residence shortly after a gunshot, and people could then be heard yelling for an ambulance, Stuff reported. The person was apparently shot in the head, according to Stuff.

Police remain at the scene.

- More to come.