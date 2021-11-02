Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

One critically injured after firearms incident in Highbury, Palmerston North

Quick Read
One person has been critically injured following a firearms incident. Photo / NZME

One person has been critically injured following a firearms incident. Photo / NZME

NZ Herald

One person has been critically injured following a firearms incident in Palmerston North.

The incident occurred on Coventry St in Highbury about 6.35pm.

DO YOU KNOW MORE? SEND US AN EMAIL.

A police spokesperson said one person has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital with critical injuries.

According to neighbours, a car left the residence shortly after a gunshot, and people could then be heard yelling for an ambulance, Stuff reported. The person was apparently shot in the head, according to Stuff.

Police remain at the scene.

- More to come.