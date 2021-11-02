One critically injured after firearms incident in Highbury, Palmerston North

One person has been critically injured following a firearms incident in Palmerston North.
The incident occurred on Coventry St in Highbury about 6.35pm.
A police spokesperson said one person has been taken to Palmerston North Hospital with critical injuries.
According to neighbours, a car left the residence shortly after a gunshot, and people could then be heard yelling for an ambulance, Stuff reported. The person was apparently shot in the head, according to Stuff.
Police remain at the scene.
- More to come.