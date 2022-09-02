Voyager 2022 media awards
One critical, one seriously injured in crash that blocked SH10 in Northland

The two-car crash happened just after 7pm tonight in Taipa, Northland.

One person is fighting for their life and one other is seriously injured after a crash on State Highway 10 in Taipa, Northland tonight.

The two-car crash between Reid Rd and Ngatikahu Rd was reported at 7.15pm, police said.

Initial indications are that one person has critical injuries and one person has serious injuries.

SH10 will remain blocked overnight. There are detours available but they are suitable for cars only, the spokesperson said.

The detour south of the crash scene is via Oruru Rd and the detour north of the crash scene is Parapara Rd.