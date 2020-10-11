One building destroyed, two more threatened in Kapiti Coast fire

Firefighters are battling a fire in bamboo in pine trees in Reikorangi. Photo / Google

Emergency services have rushed to a fire in bamboo and pine trees which is threatening to engulf two dwellings in the Kapiti Coast.

One building has already been destroyed and the fire was closing in on another dwelling and a garage in Reikorangi, Fire and Emergency communications shift manager Murray Dunbar said.

Fire and Emergency NZ had sent 11 appliances from Waikanae, Paraparaumu and Te Horo and Horowhenua to the fire after first being alerted to it at 12.50pm.

The size of the fire was unknown at this stage.