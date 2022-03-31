Parliament has increased security measures in preparation for the possible protest. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Parliament has increased security measures in preparation for the possible protest. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A man was arrested on parliament grounds earlier today as police prepare for the possibility of a second planned protest across Wellington.

Police said a small group of around 15 protesters gathered briefly on the forecourt at Parliament this afternoon. However, they left peacefully after discussions with police.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said they are aware of the possibility of planned protest activity across the Wellington area starting from Friday.

Violence broke out on day 23 of the Parliament occupation, which focused on vaccine mandates. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"Police have a low tolerance of any activity that could lead to disruption of Parliament, critical roads or residents.

"While Police will respect the right to lawful protest, any behaviour deemed unlawful or that disrupts people from going about their lawful business will not be tolerated," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson confirmed one person was arrested for breaching their bail conditions.

The video showed Brett Power being led away by officers. Photo / via RNZ

A video on social media shows about half a dozen officers leading Brett Power away from the grounds. Power was arrested during the Parliament occupation last month.

The police are jeered at by a small group of protesters who are shouting "shame".

In the first week of February's occupation, Power tried to breach the police line and enter Parliament but was arrested.

Police will maintain a high visibility in the area.

A police operation brought a 23-day demonstration to an end this month, after anti-mandate protesters gridlocked central Wellington streets and constructed a tent occupation on Parliament's lawn.

However, police are now planning for the possibility of a second protest at Parliament this week.

A website entitled "Unite" indicates it is planning 14 days of protest action in the capital, beginning at 9am on Friday, April 1.

Organisers said they would provide details closer to the event start date "to minimise the chance of interference".

The Unite group's website describes themselves as a group of "reasonable, rational, everyday Kiwis" born from the protest at Parliament.

"Springing from the ashes of parliament lawn with our mana intact, and our cause as important as ever; Unite was formed," reads the website.

"Unite recognises that the devastating effects of the Covid-19 response are far reaching and far from over.

"We need to be vigilant - now, more than ever and surge forward with the momentum, passion and inexhaustible determination that we have amassed together toward unified and measurable goals."

-Additional reporting by RNZ