Police officers patrol Parliament grounds ahead of more planned protests in Wellington. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police will be "highly visible" in Wellington today as a number of different groups prepare to hold protests in the central city.

Two groups are set to start protests at Civic Square: at 11am for a group concerned about the alleged mistreatment of those who occupied Parliament's grounds unlawfully last month, and at 12pm for a Ukraine solidarity gathering.

A third protest will start at 12pm at the Botanic Gardens. That event is run by a group called Unite, which is holding protests every day for a fortnight at different locations in Wellington.

On its website, Unite says its main aim is to "reconnect as a group", and "reform the foundation built and then teared [sic] apart on the 2nd March 2022,"

Yesterday, the group met at the Pukeahu National War Memorial Park.

The Beehive and Parliament grounds have been fenced off and closed to deter any further protests. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Police were ready to act if or when any of the protests got out of hand or became unlawful.

"Police is aware of planned protest activity led by several different groups today in Wellington," a spokesperson said this morning.

"Police will have a highly visible presence throughout the Wellington area.

"Police have a low tolerance of any activity that could lead to disruption of Parliament, critical roads or residents.

"While police will respect the right to lawful protest, any behaviour deemed unlawful or that disrupts people from going about their lawful business will not be tolerated."

Yesterday Parliament confirmed it had increased security measures in preparation for protest action.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was not entirely clear what the protesters' motivation was.

"I see the same reporting and information as others," she said.

"The police, of course, will be no doubt be looking at what needs to be done in advance to ensure that we don't have a repeat of what we saw previously with the disruption to Wellingtonians."

A 23-day anti-vaccine mandate occupation was brought to an end earlier this month. The lawns of Parliament were set alight and more than 100 protesters arrested.