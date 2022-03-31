Marijuana seedlings found in the rose garden at Parliament. Photo / Michael Neilson

Michael Neilson is a political reporter for the New Zealand Herald

As Parliament braces for another protest the legacy of the last has begun to sprout, with a slightly more green-fingered political message.

Protesters were seen during the 23-day occupation planting a range of produce, but as the clean-up continues it appears they left a little more than brassicas and coriander, with seedlings of the cannabis sativa variety beginning to show.

Gardeners working to restore Parliament grounds have confirmed to the Herald that in among a myriad seasonal vegetables and herbs in the rose gardens, they have discovered small cannabis seedlings.

The Herald viewed - and smelled - half a dozen of the seedlings also, before they were destroyed by Parliament staff.

Tomato seedlings were also present. The Herald can confirm the two, while appearing similar, emanated different odours, one significantly more pungent.

Approached for comment Speaker Trevor Mallard said in a statement: "We are weeding out the weed."

Possession and manufacture of cannabis remains illegal in New Zealand.

At the 2020 election a referendum on legalising cannabis was voted down.

Of the 2,908,071 total votes received, 48.4 per cent supported the proposed cannabis legislation and control bill and 50.7 per cent opposed.

The 23-day Parliament occupation, which focused on vaccine mandates but covered a wide range of grievances, came to a violent end on March 2 after police moved in on protesters, and fires were started on Parliament's lawn.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority last week announced they would investigate the policing of the anti-vaccine mandate protests.

Nearly 1900 complaints had been received - many from individuals who were not present at the protests but had concerns.

Dozens of police officers were also injured in the confrontations, with protesters seen throwing bricks and even LPG gas bottles at officers.

Prior to that violent end, the protesters had built a village on Parliament grounds, with everything from food gardens to a daycare and ablution blocks.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed they are planning for the possibility of a second protest at Parliament this week.

A website entitled "Unite" indicates it is planning 14 days of protest action in the capital, beginning at 9am on Friday, April 1.

Parliament has increased security measures in preparation for the possible protest.

An email sent to parliamentary staff this morning said no protesters were allowed on the grounds while remedial work continued, and the grounds would be fenced off today.

The number of security personnel had increased since the occupation, and parliamentary security was working with police on what extra measures were necessary.

Parliamentary staff have been asked to work from home if possible.