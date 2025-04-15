Two advanced resuscitation courses were also taught.

“Everyone who took part in the training was so engaged and open to learn. I love teaching, and teaching over there was an amazing experience.

“We all had a brilliant time.”

Margaret Smith, Glen ‘Ping’ Gould, Oscilyna ‘Kiu’ Kulatea, and Sheree King in Niue.

Niue, known as The Rock, has a land area of 260km and a population of about 1820.

“Having as many people as possible knowing first aid and basic life-saving skills is vital,” Smith said.

“Knowing that the people we taught can now share their knowledge is not only great for their families and communities they live in, but the island as a whole.”

For King and Gould, seeing how happy, friendly and resilient the residents were was a highlight.

Training was held at Niue Foou Hospital, the Scenic Matavai Resort Niue and the police station.

Niue and its Health Department paid for the training and also bought four new automated external defibrillators.

Gould said students in the advanced resuscitation course were “fully engaged” with all the advanced resuscitation skills and learning how to use the defibrillators.

‘‘The students were amazing and even wanted to practise airway management in their breaks. When I realised how important this was to them, I adapted the course to fit their needs.”

A lot of the team’s trip was planned by former Wellington paramedic Oscilyna ‘Kiu’ Kulatea, who is now working in Niue.

“Kiu was so great and helped us a lot. It was nice to have someone who works there in health assisting us,” Smith said.

Niue’s only ambulance.

It was the trio’s first time in Niue, and Smith said they were struck by how hot and humid it was.

“When they opened the door of the plane, we were like, ‘Oh, my God, ’ the heat was intense.”

And then there were the chickens.

“As soon as we got there, we went to sign up for our rental car, and all they told us was ‘don’t run over the chickens’.

“Chickens and roosters roamed free everywhere… one rooster in particular liked waking us up at 5am every morning.”

All three said they were eager to teach first aid in the Pacific again.

“The place was beautiful, and the people were just as beautiful. Word got around that we were on The Rock, and everyone was waving and saying hi to us,” Smith said.

“It would be amazing to take our knowledge to other islands because we saw how much the Niuean community got out of it.

“Imparting essential first aid knowledge, knowing that it could save somebody’s life is just an incredible feeling.”