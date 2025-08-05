That includes fashion shoots in Auckland – where former clubs include Eastern Suburbs, Birkenhead United and Bay Olympic – and during his time in Australia in both Sydney and Melbourne.
He is on the books of high-profile New Zealand model and management agency Red 11.
Since moving to Napier – where he shares a flat with Napier City Rovers teammates Harry Townsend, Jake Williams and Matt Jones – the poses he has struck have been restricted to the football pitch, including two trademark goal celebrations after his double strike in a 6-0 win over Waterside Karori at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday.
He would love to contribute again on the score sheet in his side’s crucial round 16 Central League clash against Miramar Rangers in Wellington this Saturday.
Both have impressed; Ziu has been a handful for every defence he has come up against, while Williams – a former New Zealand Under-17 international rep who had been studying and playing in America – has added additional spark to the midfield.
Ziu was again a standout for his side in their 6-0 win last Sunday over Waterside Karori, including scoring a goal in each half.
“I always respected Steve and Napier City Rovers is a really good club. With the National League coming up, I was keen to get my foot in there and score some goals... and hopefully make the National League.
“We’ve got three games to go now. So hopefully we get some luck and keep winning our games. That’s all we can do.”
Ziu said he was enjoying his time at Napier City Rovers and enjoying living in a “very relaxed” location.
While he’s yet to do any fashion shoots in Hawke’s Bay, he’s enjoying the outdoors, including hiking.
He is also interested in extending his stay at the club into next season.