That includes fashion shoots in Auckland – where former clubs include Eastern Suburbs, Birkenhead United and Bay Olympic – and during his time in Australia in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Eric Kostandini Ziu celebrates scoring the first of his two goals in his side's 6-0 Central League win over Waterside Karori at Bluewater Stadium. Photo / Neil Reid

He is on the books of high-profile New Zealand model and management agency Red 11.

Since moving to Napier – where he shares a flat with Napier City Rovers teammates Harry Townsend, Jake Williams and Matt Jones – the poses he has struck have been restricted to the football pitch, including two trademark goal celebrations after his double strike in a 6-0 win over Waterside Karori at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday.

He would love to contribute again on the score sheet in his side’s crucial round 16 Central League clash against Miramar Rangers in Wellington this Saturday.

“It’s always good to score goals when you’re a striker,” Ziu said.

Napier City Rovers goalkeeper Harry Townsend had another strong game and kept a clean sheet during his win over Waterside Karori. Photo / Neil Reid

“Most importantly, the team is getting wins and it means we just keep going forward. That’s the most important thing.

“And if I’m getting that service, I’ll make sure to score.”

Ziu and Williams joined Napier City Rovers mid-season.

Napier City Rovers player Adam Hewson (left) battles for possession against Waterside Karori. Photo / Neil Reid

Both have impressed; Ziu has been a handful for every defence he has come up against, while Williams – a former New Zealand Under-17 international rep who had been studying and playing in America – has added additional spark to the midfield.

Ziu was again a standout for his side in their 6-0 win last Sunday over Waterside Karori, including scoring a goal in each half.

Hat-trick hero Stephen Hoyle puts his arm around Sam Lack after scoring one of his trio of goals. Neil Reid

Stephen Hoyle capped an outstanding game up front with a hat-trick; the first scored by a Napier City Rovers player in 2025.

The scoreline wasn’t the only positive for Napier City Rovers.

So too was the return to first team action of fan favourite and skilful forward Benjamin Stanley, who had been sidelined since suffering a groin injury during his side’s pre-season campaign.

Benjamin Stanley (left) made his long-awaited return from a groin injury suffered in pre-season during Napier City Rovers' 6-0 Central League win over Waterside Karori. Photo / Neil Reid

It was a crucial win as Napier City Rovers try to chase down Western Suburbs to secure a spot in the National League for a fourth successive season.

Four teams from the Central League will make the cut; the Wellington Phoenix Reserves and whoever the other top three finishing teams are.

Napier City Rovers striker Eric Kostandini Ziu celebrates scoring the first of his two goals in his side's 6-0 Central League win over Waterside Karori. Photo / Neil Reid

Wellington Phoenix Reserves are currently in fifth spot, one place below fourth-placed Napier City Rovers.

The Bill Robertson-coached Bluewater Stadium-based team have three more games to overhaul a two competition point deficit to third-placed Western Suburbs and make the National League.

Both Ziu and midfielder Cameron Emerson went into the game on four yellow cards, just one off an automatic one-match suspension.

Given the challenge facing second-placed Miramar, the good news for Robertson was that both avoided a yellow card against Waterside Karori and will be available on Saturday.

“Something that Robbo [Bill Robertson] told us before the game was to stay composed,” Ziu said.

“We talked about staying composed, not doing anything silly. And if we score goals and don’t get yellow cards then that’s happy days.”

Robertson has been impressed with what Ziu has brought to the team since joining in June.

Napier City Rovers goalkeeper Harry Townsend prepares to save a shot. Photo / Neil Reid

At times the side has struggled to fill the void of Oscar Faulds who departed for a pro deal in Europe after scoring 29 goals last season.

Fellow striker Jordan Annear – who had been in fine form – returned to England with his wife last month.

Ziu arrived mid-season, in the process reuniting with Hoyle who coached the striker when they were previously at Eastern Suburbs.

“We always kept in contact and to be fair I was keen to go overseas,” Ziu said.

“I always respected Steve and Napier City Rovers is a really good club. With the National League coming up, I was keen to get my foot in there and score some goals... and hopefully make the National League.

“We’ve got three games to go now. So hopefully we get some luck and keep winning our games. That’s all we can do.”

Ziu said he was enjoying his time at Napier City Rovers and enjoying living in a “very relaxed” location.

While he’s yet to do any fashion shoots in Hawke’s Bay, he’s enjoying the outdoors, including hiking.

Jake Williams (left) congratulates flatmate Eric Kostandini Ziu after scoring on Sunday. Photo / Neil Reid

He is also interested in extending his stay at the club into next season.

“Yeah, of course,” he said.

“I’m enjoying my time here, playing well and it’s a good group of boys. I don’t see why if we stay together, we can’t get even better next year.”

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

