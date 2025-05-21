Last weekend’s eventual 3-3 draw against Wellington-based team Petone FC – Emerson’s 100th appearance – mean Emerson and his teammates go into the match in fourth spot on the points table, a one-point lead over fifth-placed Western Suburbs.
This season, Emerson has formed an outstanding combination in the midfield with Liam Schofield – who is closing in on 150 appearances.
They again impressed in the draw, including Emerson unleashing on a 60m run, dribbling upfield to feed Adam Hewson for his second-half goal.
Post-match, though, it was impossible to miss the sense of disappointment after Napier City Rovers conceded two late goals after leading 3-1 in the dying minutes.
Earlier in the day, Emerson had fielded phone calls from his proud parents and sister congratulating him on reaching the 100-game milestone, an achievement he described as “very special” to him.
“I was playing for reserves [for the club] in high school and then went away for a few years and then came back and settled back in the Bay and to be around family a bit more.
“I got back into Napier City Rovers and have just enjoyed every minute of it since and stuck around. It’s a great club.
“There are cool memories in there, like certain games and goals, and being around the boys. It kind of blends into one. I can’t really say a bad word about all my years and experiences here.”
He’s never seriously considered playing for another Kiwi club since returning to Napier City Rovers in 2020 after finishing his university studies in America, saying the culture successive teams had generated was infectious.
“It makes it enjoyable to show up,” Emerson said.
“Whether it’s around football, doing team events, 10 of us getting together and doing a pizza night, or whether it’s just a few of us catching up for a coffee every now and then ... you want to be involved in a team where the environment is infectious.
“You want to go there, you want to show up, and you want to do your best for the brothers around you.”
Aged 29, Emerson says there’s still plenty of football left in him after reaching the 100-game milestone.
He has joined captain Jim Hoyle (who recently played his 200th match), Fergus Neil (another member of the 200-game club), Kaeden Atkins and Schofield as 2025 squad members who have reached triple figures.