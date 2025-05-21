Given the all-in style of play from the athletic and strong player, he’s spilt plenty of blood, been concussed and had a wrist left in a plaster cast after on-field tangles.

He also suffered a transient ischaemic attack – known as a mini-stroke – during an aftermatch function in 2021, which temporarily left the right side of his body “paralysed”.

Outstanding Napier City Rovers midfielder Cameron Emerson brought up his 100th match for the club in their 3-3 draw to Petone FC at Wellington's Memorial Park. Photo / Neil Reid

But it was both his love for football and the mates he plays alongside that helped him with his recovery and binned any thoughts of walking away from playing at the top-level of domestic football.

“There were moments where I thought, ‘Oh, maybe for my health and thinking the future, maybe I should maybe take a step back’,” Emerson said.

“But I guess just the love of football and just missing the trainings and being around the boys, getting back into that environment kind of helped me push it aside.

Cameron Emerson warms up ahead of his milestone match. Photo / Neil Reid

“I haven’t really had any other issues since then. But it does make you sit back and reflect a little bit. And when you push through those barriers, the benefits are on the other side are great.”

Napier City Rovers finish round one of the 2025 Central League against table-topping Wellington Olympic at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Last weekend’s eventual 3-3 draw against Wellington-based team Petone FC – Emerson’s 100th appearance – mean Emerson and his teammates go into the match in fourth spot on the points table, a one-point lead over fifth-placed Western Suburbs.

This season, Emerson has formed an outstanding combination in the midfield with Liam Schofield – who is closing in on 150 appearances.

Napier City Rovers midfielder Liam Schofield prepares to take a corner in his side's 3-3 draw with Petone FC. Photo / Neil Reid

They again impressed in the draw, including Emerson unleashing on a 60m run, dribbling upfield to feed Adam Hewson for his second-half goal.

Post-match, though, it was impossible to miss the sense of disappointment after Napier City Rovers conceded two late goals after leading 3-1 in the dying minutes.

Earlier in the day, Emerson had fielded phone calls from his proud parents and sister congratulating him on reaching the 100-game milestone, an achievement he described as “very special” to him.

Players in the Napier City Rovers v Petone FC clash battled gale-force winds so strong that Petone needed a player to hold the ball still on their artificial turf for a late free kick. Photo / Neil Reid

“I was playing for reserves [for the club] in high school and then went away for a few years and then came back and settled back in the Bay and to be around family a bit more.

“I got back into Napier City Rovers and have just enjoyed every minute of it since and stuck around. It’s a great club.

“There are cool memories in there, like certain games and goals, and being around the boys. It kind of blends into one. I can’t really say a bad word about all my years and experiences here.”

Napier City Rovers players Sam Lack and Harry Mason battle for possession against Petone FC. Photo / Neil Reid

He’s never seriously considered playing for another Kiwi club since returning to Napier City Rovers in 2020 after finishing his university studies in America, saying the culture successive teams had generated was infectious.

“It makes it enjoyable to show up,” Emerson said.

“Whether it’s around football, doing team events, 10 of us getting together and doing a pizza night, or whether it’s just a few of us catching up for a coffee every now and then ... you want to be involved in a team where the environment is infectious.

Napier City Rovers players, including Cameron Emerson who made his 100th appearance, listen to a tactical talk ahead of their 3-3 draw to Petone FC. Photo / Neil Reid

“You want to go there, you want to show up, and you want to do your best for the brothers around you.”

Aged 29, Emerson says there’s still plenty of football left in him after reaching the 100-game milestone.

He has joined captain Jim Hoyle (who recently played his 200th match), Fergus Neil (another member of the 200-game club), Kaeden Atkins and Schofield as 2025 squad members who have reached triple figures.

“I have got to catch up to Jim,” he said with a smile.

“We’ve got a group of mates from high school, and I think I seem to be the only one that’s still kicking about. Yeah, I’ve got a few more years in the tank I’d say.”

>> Inside the Rovers video series:

Episode 1: Match Fit

Episode 2: Teen’s Dream

Episode 3: New Beginnings

Episode 4: For Keeps

Episode 5: Kiwi Steve

Episode 6: Capital Punishment

Episode 7: Bouncing Back

Neil Reid is a Napier-based senior reporter who covers general news, features and sport. He joined the Herald in 2014 and has 33 years of newsroom experience.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.