Safer Rides is part of Safer Farms’ Farm Without Harm strategy, designed to prevent harm from New Zealand’s farming systems.

Wairarapa farmer and Farm Without Harm ambassador Lindy Nelson said Safer Rides reduced the cost of making quad bikes safer to address the high number of on-farm fatalities.

“Quad bikes can be great workhorses for farmers so making sure existing ones are made safer is one of the areas we are addressing,” Nelson said.

She said the focus was on crush protection devices because farmers said they worked and have saved lives.

The incentive programme would also aid farmers under financial pressure, Nelson said.

“This is practical support that means cost shouldn’t get in the way of safety.”

Nelson said vehicle harm, and quad bikes in particular, was a leading cause of death and near-misses.

This could lead to serious injury or fatality.

“We urgently need to make fail-safe solutions more available.

“The past year has been our deadliest yet for ATV-related fatalities in New Zealand, with the majority involving roll-overs.”

Farmers can apply for a heavily discounted crush protection device via a redeemable voucher to the value of $400.

That means almost half of the retail price is covered by Safer Rides.

Grace Eglinton, an agribusiness analyst at Rabobank said the health and safety of farmers was paramount.

“We need more solutions to minimise injury and fatalities on-farm, and this is one way we hope to make a difference.”

To find out more, farmers can visit: www.farmwithoutharm.co.nz/saferrides.

Safer Farms is also looking for farmers to share their two cents on why crush protection devices have been the right choice for them.

If farmers use one and want to share their thoughts, they can email info@saferfarms.org.nz.



