Omanawa Falls 'never been open to public'. Yet people keep taking the risk

6 minutes to read

Omanawa Falls. Photo / File

Zoe Hunter
By:

Multimedia journalist

A herd mentality being bred by social media could explain why some continue to risk life and limb to visit the beautiful but deadly Omanawa Falls, a behavioural psychologist says.

Searching Omanawa Falls on Instagram

What's being done to make the falls safer?