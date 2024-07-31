The “Old Boys” from Tauranga Boys’ College are Julian David competing in sport climbing, Jordan Parry in rowing, Riley Bidois in football, Leroy Carter in the rugby sevens, Thomas Saunders in sailing and Ben Westenberg in para cycling.
Whakatāne High School principal Martyn Knapton told the Bay of Plenty Times the school was “absolutely stoked” for Waaka.
“She’s really well connected to our community still. When she gets the opportunity, she’s back here in the Eastern Bay. She’s often on the side of the rugby pitch cheering on the kids.
“She’s still part of the fabric of the school, in a way, alongside Lisa [Carrington].”
Knapton said Waaka was a good role model for the students in terms of “all the things you need to do to be an athlete”.
After Waaka won gold at the last Olympics, she returned to the school and the school put up a plaque in the hall for her and Carrington, Knapton said.
‘Unwavering’ dedication to sport
Ōtūmoetai College principal Russell Gordon said during Jones’ time at school, she “exemplified the values we hold dear”.
“She demonstrated remarkable resilience, consistently pushing through challenges and setbacks. Her dedication to her sport was unwavering, always putting in the necessary effort and time to improve.
“As a leader, she inspired her peers with her positive attitude and commitment to excellence. We are incredibly proud of her achievements and believe that the foundation laid during her high school days has played a significant role in her sporting success.”
He said the college had always aimed to challenge and inspire its students through a variety of “quality sporting experiences”, striving for increased participation, improved skill development, and performance.
Supporting students ‘in their dreams and aspirations’
Tauranga Boys’ College principal Andrew Turner said he was very proud of the Old Boys’ achievements and the school community had reached out to them to wish them the best at the Olympics.
“The college has made a commitment to being ‘best for boys’ and ensuring we are supporting all boys in their dreams and aspirations.
“We are blessed to have a dedicated staff, whānau, and community who share in this commitment and our programmes provide the opportunities and support these students need to help realise this potential.”
Turner said this year’s Olympians joined a legacy of other great Old Boys who had represented New Zealand on the world stage.
When to watch some of the Bay of Plenty Olympians:
Luuka Jones
Jones competed in the women’s kayak singles and finished eighth in the final. She will compete in the Women’s Kayak Cross Time trial on August 3 at 2.40am.
On August 4 at 1.30am, she will compete in the canoe slalom KX women’s round 1 and on August 5 at 2.45am, the canoe slalom KX women’s heat.
Samuel Tanner
Pāpāmoa athlete Samuel Tanner will compete in the Men’s 1500m heats on August 2 at 9.05pm.
If qualified, he will compete in the Men’s 1500m repechage on August 4 at 5.15am and the Men’s 1500m repechage on August 5 at 7.15am.