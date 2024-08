However, the tap was used only for testing and was not part of the wider water network.

Horowhenua District Council chief executive Monique Davidson told Morning Report they wanted to see three days of clear test results before lifting the notice not to use the water.

She hoped to have that by Friday.

The clear results on Wednesday, and ruling out the river as a contaminate, were positive news, Davidson said.

Problems remained with the tap, leading experts to declare it a “plumb solvency matter”.

Davidson said it had to do with the way the water reacted to the old brass fitting.

“We’re obviously wanting to take additional steps to make sure we’ve got at least three days of clear samples and tests.”

It was important to not “just assume it was a tap”, she said.

“Of course we acknowledge that there were concerns and there will still be concerns in that community.”

