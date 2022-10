Emergency services arrived on the scene at around 3.30pm today.

Emergency services arrived on the scene at around 3.30pm today.

An oil spill has closed a lane on State Highway 1 in Topuni in Northland which was the result of a car colliding with a truck.

One person sustained minor injuries and was being treated at the scene.

The incident resulted in an oil spill, and a lane is temporarily closed while the scene is attended to, the spokesperson said.