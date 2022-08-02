The house Jacob Ramsay was believed to have been living in at the time of his death. Photo / Tara Shaskey

Two men have been arrested after the murders of Taranaki husband and father Jacob Ramsay, police confirmed.

A police spokesperson said the two men, aged 39 and 18, were taken into custody yesterday and charged with the 33-year-old's murder.

They are due to appear in the New Plymouth District Court today.

Ramsay's body was discovered at 8.40am on Sunday morning and police were called to a Kina Rd property in Oaonui.

While an arrest has been made, Detective Inspector Brent Matuku said police are still looking to speak to witnesses of a physical altercation involving Ramsay in Ōakura township at around 5pm on Friday, July 29.

"We also want to talk to anyone who saw a silver-coloured 2005 Peugeot station wagon in Ōakura at about that time, or may have noticed it travelling in the coastal area on that Friday evening," said Matuku.

"While we have arrested the two people we allege are directly involved in Jacob's death, we continue to piece together a timeline of Jacob's movements prior to his death," said Matuku.

Information can be given by contacting police on 105, quoting the file number 220731/0100.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or online via www.crimestoppers-nz.org.