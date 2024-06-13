NZTA might fund road upgrades on the Gisborne Flats so truck traffic can be directed across to State Highway 35, and not use Ormond Rd. Photo / Paul Rickard

The safety of a major Gisborne road used by young cyclists and logging trucks is back in the spotlight.

Gisborne District Council heard this week that Ormond Rd is on NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s (NZTA) agenda.

The issue is regularly raised through Gisborne council’s transport plans, as councillors and residents question the safety of trucks sharing the road with children cycling to school.

At the council’s three-year plan deliberations on Tuesday, Mayor Rehette Stoltz said she was concerned by big trucks driving through residential areas of Gisborne.

“I’m referring to Ormond Rd, coming and turning right past the council and running through the Esplanade and travelling through to the port.”

Stoltz said councillors had in the past looked at possible heavy transport routes and listened to objections and submissions regarding routes.

“It is even more pronounced now that Tauwhareparae is closed and we see big usage coming over Waimata Hill and not turning right and connecting up with State Highway 35, but turning left and coming down Ormond Rd,” she said.

The reasons were obvious - it was the shortest route, she said.

Also, what was proposed by the council needed upgrades from NZTA to fund local road upgrades to be able to channel traffic to turn right from Waimata Valley Rd and connect up with SH35 via SH2, she said.

“[The state highways] are built to carry those trucks and are funded by NZTA to carry freight.

“Is that a priority of NZTA?” she said.

GDC strategic planning manager Charlotte Knight said she received an email that day to say Ormond Rd was on NZTA’s agenda.

“It feels like a really big step forward,” she said.

“My understanding is that... in August or September we will get some understanding of whether or not those pieces of work will be part of their low-cost, low-risks improvements programme for the next three-year period.”

Councillor Debbie Gregory said she was stoked to see this in the three-year plan deliberations report, as the council had been asking to see this for a while.

“A heavy traffic route needs to be one way, not two ways, to protect our roads and our people,” she said.

Councillors and Gisborne residents have shared concerns, during recent meetings, that heavy trucks commute in residential areas.

Councillor Tony Robinson said he remembered council conversations around big trucks in the city and the traffic and parking bylaw.

This bylaw was made in December 2021 and prohibits heavy vehicles from using local roads other than the outlined routes without consent, according to the report.

Robinson said, “LeaderBrand trucks are coming down Childers Rd and turning into Chalmers Rd to go on to Gladstone Rd, and that intersection by the dairy is just smashed.

“It gets repaired, and then gets smashed within about two months again,” he said.

Knight said the bylaw was around heavy vehicles transiting town, and mentioned they could be using those particular streets for delivery

She also noted moving vehicle enforcement sat with the police.

Deputy Mayor Josh Wharehinga said it would be good to have a full and comprehensive report on the rerouting options.

“It’s a really important issue, especially for those out at Makaraka who don’t have a footpath to be able to walk on if we are rerouting everything down there.

“Or for those in our communities who may have to suffer some of this noise late at night.”

There was lots to consider, he said.

