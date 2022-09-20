Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

NZ's quiet supervolcano explained: What's going on beneath Taupō?

Jamie Morton
By
8 mins to read
This map shows some 700 earthquakes recorded this year around Taupo volcano, which now sits at alert level one for the first time. Image / GeoNet

This map shows some 700 earthquakes recorded this year around Taupo volcano, which now sits at alert level one for the first time. Image / GeoNet

For the first time, GeoNet has raised the alert level of New Zealand's ever-quiet "supervolcano", Taupō: but scientists stress that doesn't mean an eruption is on its way. Science reporter Jamie Morton explains.

What's just

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.