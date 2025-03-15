Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

NZ’s best female pool player Denise Wilkinson suspended in rift with NZ Pool Association

Michael Morrah
By
Senior investigative reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Denise Wilkinson feels unfairly targeted and will fight moves to push her out. Video / Alyse Wright, Jason Dorday
  • Denise Wilkinson has been suspended from all tournaments and lost her spot at the World Games in China.
  • The NZ Pool Association has cited “unsportsmanlike behaviour,” including refusing to shake hands and “defacing a trophy”.
  • Wilkinson plans to fight the suspension and has lodged a complaint with the World Pool Association.

New Zealand’s top female pool player has been suspended from all tournaments and lost the chance to play at the World Games in China in a decision she’s called “petty and extreme”.

Denise Wilkinson’s suspension is the latest development in a bitter and often bizarre rift between a group

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand