The World Billiard Championships begin in Hamilton today, and a local teenager can’t wait to take on the best of the best on her home turf.
At the Claudelands Events Centre, 184 of the best men’s, women’s and junior billiard players from across the globe will compete fiercely for the prestigious world titles in the four-day event.
This is the first time the championships have been held in New Zealand.
With a $700,000 prize pool up for grabs, three major championships are on: the Yalin World Pool Association (WPA) Men’s World 8 Ball, Masse WPA Women’s World 9 Ball, and the Predator World Junior Championship.
Hamilton’s Alexandria Endres is one of those competing, and the 19-year-old is no stranger to tough competition.