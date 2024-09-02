Endres told the Waikato Herald she’s competed in world championships before, and in the 2024 VNEA World Championships, she finished third in the under-31 female category and first in the under-31 teams.

She’s been a pool enthusiast since 12 years of age and is ready to go cue-to-cue with other strong contenders.

“I’m hoping to win a couple of matches, since we’re going up against some of the best pool players in the world who’ve been playing for years, and as a job ... I’m just starting. There are a lot of strong countries out there.”

Endres has been grinding through long training days ahead of the championship, and hopes her hard work pays off with a win this week.

If she won a share of the $700,000, the first thing she would do is buy a car.

“I’ve been training six hours each day for the past month and I recently got back from a competition in America.

“I just need to play all forms and hope I get chances, and just hope for the best.”

Meanwhile, students and brothers Jack and Sean Beggs from Hamilton Boys’ High School will also compete in the championships.

The World Billiard Championships are to take place at the Claudelands Events Centre on Heaphy Terrace, Hamilton from September 2-8.

Further match information:

2024 Men’s World 8-Ball from September 2-8.

2024 Women’s World 9-Ball from September 3-8.

2024 Juniors’ World 10-Ball from September 5-8.

Finals for all divisions are on September 8.

