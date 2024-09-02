Advertisement
World Billiard Championships kick off in Hamilton; a first for NZ

Malisha Kumar
By
Multimedia journalist·Waikato Herald·
2 mins to read
Alexandria Endres of Hamilton is competing in the 2024 World Billiard Championships in Hamilton.

The World Billiard Championships begin in Hamilton today, and a local teenager can’t wait to take on the best of the best on her home turf.

At the Claudelands Events Centre, 184 of the best men’s, women’s and junior billiard players from across the globe will compete fiercely for the prestigious world titles in the four-day event.

This is the first time the championships have been held in New Zealand.

With a $700,000 prize pool up for grabs, three major championships are on: the Yalin World Pool Association (WPA) Men’s World 8 Ball, Masse WPA Women’s World 9 Ball, and the Predator World Junior Championship.

Hamilton’s Alexandria Endres is one of those competing, and the 19-year-old is no stranger to tough competition.

Endres told the Waikato Herald she’s competed in world championships before, and in the 2024 VNEA World Championships, she finished third in the under-31 female category and first in the under-31 teams.

She’s been a pool enthusiast since 12 years of age and is ready to go cue-to-cue with other strong contenders.

“I’m hoping to win a couple of matches, since we’re going up against some of the best pool players in the world who’ve been playing for years, and as a job ... I’m just starting. There are a lot of strong countries out there.”

Endres has been grinding through long training days ahead of the championship, and hopes her hard work pays off with a win this week.

If she won a share of the $700,000, the first thing she would do is buy a car.

“I’ve been training six hours each day for the past month and I recently got back from a competition in America.

“I just need to play all forms and hope I get chances, and just hope for the best.”

Meanwhile, students and brothers Jack and Sean Beggs from Hamilton Boys’ High School will also compete in the championships.

The World Billiard Championships are to take place at the Claudelands Events Centre on Heaphy Terrace, Hamilton from September 2-8.

Further match information:

  • 2024 Men’s World 8-Ball from September 2-8.
  • 2024 Women’s World 9-Ball from September 3-8.
  • 2024 Juniors’ World 10-Ball from September 5-8.
  • Finals for all divisions are on September 8.

Malisha Kumar is a multimedia journalist based in Hamilton. She joined the Waikato Herald in 2023 after working for Radio 1XX in Whakatāne.

