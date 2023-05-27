NZME's chief digital and publishing officer Carolyn Luey and NZME acting managing editor Murray Kirkness at the 2023 INMA Global Media Awards, hosted in New York.

A groundbreaking journalism cadetship programme aimed at increasing diversity in the Aotearoa newsrooms has won an international media award for NZME.

Te Rito Journalism Project, a collaboration between NZME, Whakaata Māori, Newshub, and Pacific Media Network, won the International News Media Association (INMA) award for Best Innovation in Newsroom Transformation, in New York today.

In other award categories, NZME’s Ukraine Crisis Appeal fundraiser took out third place in Best Public Relations or Community Service Campaign, its new VIVA Premium platform was second in Best Subscription Niche Product, and NZME received an honourable mention for Best Idea to Grow Advertising Sales.

NZME managing editor Murray Kirkness said the company was incredibly proud to be a partner in Te Rito, an initiative that brought new voices and perspectives to newsrooms.

To win a major global award for the programme was a huge achievement and was a testament to the talent seen in the first cohort.

“This award recognises the pure talent of these emerging journalists, who have made the programme the great success that it is. Together, they found innovative ways to attract new audiences to news and brought their unique cultural lens to the stories they told.

“The results of the programme speak for themselves, with the 21 cadets graduates from the first cohort now working in newsrooms throughout the country, enriching the content that they share by telling the stories that reflect our multicultural nation,”

Nine of the cadets now work in NZME teams across news, sport, business and an innovative youth news platform, Kirkness said.

“We think it’s been a real success so far but there is still a host of work to do to ensure long-term development and sustainability.”

NZME Head of Cultural Partnerships, and Te Rito programme manager Lois Turei said Te Rito had been transformative for the NZ Herald newsroom, challenging traditional approaches to stories, assessments of news value, and diversity of content.

“But as Murray Kirkness has indicated, the real challenge is the ongoing development and retention those diverse voices in the industry,” she said.

The initiative was developed by the partnership of the four newsrooms, with funding from New Zealand on Air and the Public Interest Journalism Fund. The partners set out to address the critical shortage of Māori and Pasifika journalists, as well as individuals from diverse backgrounds, she said.

Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson and the Te Rito graduates of 2022. Photo / Supplied

“We managed to put our professional rivalry aside to collaborate on a programme that delivered the basic tenets of journalism while supporting cadets to bring their unique cultural and diverse perspectives to stories.

“As a partnership, we are committed to the kaupapa of the programme,” Turei said, “and are deeply appreciative of the incredible work the kaiako (trainers) and staff have done.”

Other finalists for the award were from Spain, Finland, Singapore and Sweden.





Te Rito cadets, class of 2023, on their first day of induction, at Hoani Waititi Marae, in May. PHOTO / JULIE ZHU

The second cohort of 12 Te Rito cadets started their 12-month programme in May. Half the team are Pasifika cadets in an effort to improve the percentage of Pasifika journalists in the industry, which sits at just 1.8% (Worlds of Journalism Study, Aotearoa/New Zealand 2022).