NZers more concerned about housing than unemployment

Home is where the heart is for many Kiwis, according to a recent survey. Photo / 123RF

By RNZ

Housing is more of a concern to New Zealanders than the threat of unemployment, a new survey has found.

The Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor surveyed 1000 New Zealanders to find out what worries us most.

The economy loomed large as the biggest concern for many but Covid-19 was still on the radar with 72 per cent of New Zealanders supporting the border closure. In the level 4 lockdown, 87 per cent felt that way.

Ipsos New Zealand managing director Carin Hercock said anxiety levels among New Zealanders had been high during the coronavirus crisis.

"It's always been a more economic issue from a personal point of view than a health issue."

She said currently 70 per cent of New Zealanders feared catching the virus and 28 per cent feared their family members would.

Even before the pandemic, housing was always a big issue for New Zealanders, Hercock said.

The economy and unemployment had taken the top spots at the peak of the outbreak in New Zealand.

"Unemployment has slightly declined as a concern and is now sitting third equal with healthcare and poverty and 27 per cent."