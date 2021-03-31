NZ Transport Agency's cheeky dig at Ever Given ship, Kiwi drivers

Mass celebrations from salvage crews as the Ever Given container ship is freed at last from the banks of the Suez Canal. Video / Nine Network / CBC

For about a week the world looked on in amazement as the Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned container ship, got stuck in Egypt's Suez Canal.

Despite the ship now being free, the global chaos sparked by the incident continues to have a massive financial impact around the world.

But that hasn't stopped people around the globe poking fun at both the ship's unfortunate plight and themselves.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency also got in on the act, taking a cheeky but fun dig at both the Ever Given ship and Kiwi drivers.

In a humorous post on Facebook, NZTA created a meme of the Ever Given ship attempting to parallel park between a row of cars.

"My mate trying to park", it says on the meme with NZTA adding the caption "Remind you of anyone?".

The image shows the ship sticking out across both lanes.

NZTA then jumped in the comments and provided a link to how to safely reverse parallel park, writing "tell your mate to check this out if their parking skills need a tune-up."

NZTA's meme has since gone viral and had thousands of comments with Kiwis outing their mates who might need to brush up on their skills.

"That one time long ago I tried to parallel park but didn't make it," one person joked.

Another said: "Still an easier vessel to park than my big red."

"Just like our bus drivers," a third joked.

Salvage teams on Monday freed the colossal container ship stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world's most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce.

Helped by the high tide, a flotilla of tugboats wrenched the bulbous bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the canal's sandy bank, where it had been firmly lodged since last Wednesday.

The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship is accompanied by Suez Canal tugboats as it moves in the Suez Canal, Egypt this morning. Photo / via AP

The tugs blared their horns in jubilation as they guided the Ever Given through the water after days of futility that had captivated the world, drawing scrutiny and social media mockery.

The giant vessel headed toward the Great Bitter Lake, a wide stretch of water halfway between the north and south ends of the canal, where it will be inspected, said Evergreen Marine Corp, a major Taiwan-based shipping company that operates the ship.

"We pulled it off!" said Peter Berdowski, CEO of Boskalis, the salvage firm hired to extract the Ever Given, in a statement. "I am excited to announce that our team of experts, working in close collaboration with the Suez Canal Authority, successfully refloated the Ever Given … thereby making free passage through the Suez Canal possible again."

The Ever Given being towed along the Suez Canal after being freed. Picture / Twitter, Capt. Yousif

Buffeted by a sandstorm, the Ever Given had crashed into a bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal, about 6km north of the southern entrance, near the city of Suez. That created a massive traffic jam that held up US$9 billion a day in global trade and strained supply chains already burdened by the coronavirus pandemic.

At least 367 vessels, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle, are backed up as they wait to traverse the canal. Dozens of others have taken the long, alternative route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa's southern tip — a 5000km detour that costs ships hundreds of thousands of dollars in fuel and other costs.

Egypt, which considers the canal a source of national pride and crucial revenue, already has lost over $95 million in tolls, according to the data firm Refinitiv. Even as salvage work continued, President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, who for days was silent about the crisis, praised Monday's events.

"Egyptians have succeeded in ending the crisis," he wrote on Facebook, "despite the massive technical complexity."

While the canal is now unblocked, it is unclear when traffic would return to normal. Analysts expect it could take at least another 10 days to clear the backlog on either end.