Ethan Scanlan signing 'Go' at the Whangārei Aquatic Centre.

Whangārei Aquatic Centre hosted its first swimming lessons for deaf people on Sunday and the first class went swimmingly.

The lesson came just in time for New Zealand Sign Language Week, which runs until Sunday.

People from across the deaf and hard-of-hearing community will be able to access the classes once a week which are designed with their needs in mind.

One class caters to those under 16 and another caters to those 16 and up.

The move comes after qualified sign-language user and swimming instructor Ethan Scanlan pitched the idea to the centre.

Scanlan has been a swim coach for eight years and spent five of those learning British Sign Language and is now learning Level 4.

He received an enthusiastic response from the centre, which had already been looking at providing more inclusivity within the space.

Scanlan said he finds it easier to teach deaf students because they are visual learners.

“It’s a lot easier to teach in ways, because they take in details, and they look.

“They pick up on absolutely everything.”

He said having a set environment for deaf people or hard-of-hearing will allow them to feel more comfortable.

Aquatic centres are known to be noisy places and for someone with cochlear implants this can be aggravating, he explained.

In giving lessons, not only is he promoting the use of sign language as an official language but getting deaf people to enjoy sport.

“It’s not a hearing-exclusive activity.”

He also said the classes create an opportunity to get deaf swimmers comfortable before they move into bigger classes.

“If they choose, they can integrate with mainstream swimming [classes].”

It’s a passion project for Scanlan as this is not his full-time job.

SwimMagic co-ordinator Shana Stuart said it’s important that people have access to swimming lessons, especially in Northland.

“Especially in New Zealand and Whangārei, being surrounded by water.

“Having this survival skill is important for everyone and making it accessible for everyone is key.”

“I think it’s important for everyone to learn to swim and be able to relax in the water as well as enjoy it and have one, being able to make those lessons available to everyone is a dream.”

Stuart said they “hit the jackpot” meeting an instructor with such a combination of skills and passion.

