Te Tai Tokerau - Northland Deaf Society president Alana Best. Photo / Michael Cunningham

People are still afraid of sign language, deaf Northlander Alana Best says.

The 36-year-old teacher, who was born deaf, is encouraging Kiwis to try their hand at sign language as New Zealand Sign Language Week kicks off today.

Best, the long-time president of Te Tai Tokerau - Northland Deaf Society, believes people are out of their comfort zone when it comes to giving the language a go.

She said she often looks for expressive people and those who won’t be frightened of her while out and about.

The attitude of Kiwis towards sign language is a stark contrast to people abroad.

Best has travelled around the world and says the Italians and French are great at trying sign language.

“Then you come back to New Zealand and people are quite timid.

“Attitudes definitely need to change,” Best said. “People need to be more open-minded.”

Best was 10 months old when her parents found out she was deaf. By 1, she had hearing aids.

And while her parents feared for their younger daughter’s future, they did everything possible to make sure opportunities wouldn’t pass her by.

Her entire family - including cousins, aunties, and uncles - learned Signed English, where every word of a spoken sentence is signed.

Later in life they shifted to New Zealand Sign Language, which includes te reo and unique Kiwi concepts.

Growing up signing was natural and normal to Best. It wasn’t until she was about 4 that she realised she was different.

One day, while at kindergarten with her older sister and mum she noticed their mouths were moving and the looks on their faces told her they understood each other. But how? They weren’t signing.

“I asked mum why she wasn’t using sign language and mum said, ‘we’re using our voices’.”

Despite that, Best has championed a typical life. She attended mainstream schools, earned a Bachelor of Science, became a fully qualified teacher and taught in Auckland up until last year.

Finding work in Whangārei had been rough.

“Because I’m deaf some schools are probably scared to work with a deaf teacher.”

Best believed some parents thought a deaf teacher couldn’t educate hearing children despite her experience working with ages 5 to 21.

Another tiring myth she comes across is that deaf people can’t drive. She immediately pointed to her eyes: “We can still see”.

Best’s hope is that people either pluck up the courage to learn the basics of New Zealand Sign Language or help deaf loved ones access language so they don’t have face barriers caused by silence.

The New Zealand Sign Language Club in Whangārei is fundraising with sausage sizzles at Mitre 10 on Porowini Avenue this week to help keep its eight week course fees low - about $80. NZSL Club is hoping to provide free courses at its Bank St venue depending on outcomes from this week.