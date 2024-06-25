Tangihau Angus at Rere set Bull Week in the Tairāwhiti region alight yesterday with a New Zealand record price of $135,000 for Lot 2 in their on-farm sale. He was bought jointly by Kaharau Angus from Gisborne and Turiroa Angus from Wairoa.

The Tangihau sale also produced another bull that surpassed the previous record, Lot 18.

It sold jointly at $115,000 to Earnscleugh Angus in Central Otago and Rolling Rock Angus in Te Akau in the Waikato.

As well as the sensational top two prices, there were nine other bulls sold to transfer (stud) - Lot 3 - $90,000 to Oregon and Albert Hill; Lot 4 - $72,000 to Puke Nui; Lot 6 - $38,000 to Black Ridge; Lot 15 - $14,500 to Orere; Lot 16 - $28,000 to Shian; Lot 17 - $20,000 to Meadowslea; Lot 29 - $14,000 to Puke Nui; Lot 31 - $12,000 to Moanaroa and Lot 33 - $50,000 to Tapiri and Elgin.

“It was an exceptional sale ... such an exciting time,” PGG Wrightson genetics representative Emma Pollitt said.

“We saw it coming but that result was still unreal.

“The quality of the bulls was so good right from the start and we knew they would be in hot demand.

“Full praise to studmaster Dean McHardy for becoming a master of knitting pedigrees together to create a near perfect line of bulls.

“This will be such a high for a lot of people in a tough year of farming,” she said.

Auctioneer Neville Clark said it was a pleasing result for the stud.

“It’s nice for a stud (Tangihau) to have made the investment themselves in their stock, and then to have it come back to them in this way.

“Bidding for that top-priced bull was fast and furious.”

The Tangihau average yesterday was $21,590.

The stud had a full clearance of all 46 bulls.

The first sale of Bull Week - yesterday morning at Orere Angus at Pehiri - also produced a total clearance and a top price of $11,500.

The Orere stud sold 18 out of the 18 rising 2-year-old bulls they put up for sale by auction on-farm, fetching an average price of $8055.

Pollitt said these were a strong line of commercial bulls.

Orere Angus from Pehiri enjoyed a total clearance in their sale on-farm yesterday, 18 from 18 rising 2-year-old bulls all sold to new homes. Photo / Emma Pollitt





“The sale ticked along nicely, with good local support.

“Orere plan to offer more bulls next year, which will really show off their skills of producing grunty East Coast bulls.”

The East Coast Angus bull sales started on Friday afternoon at Ratanui Angus at Tuai, where they sold 35 out of 40 at auction, and others by private treaty afterwards.

Ratanui’s average was $8147, with a top price of $14,000.

The team at Kaharau Angus presented the 60-plus bulls in their lineup late yesterday afternoon.

That sale result will be in Wednesday’s Gisborne Herald.







