A slip closed State Highway 16 yesterday which caused havoc as the route was the detour from the closed Brynderwyns. Photo / Facebook

The Northern Advocate and New Zealand Herald were unable to be delivered today because of road closures caused by yesterday’s severe weather.

We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience to all of those affected.

An NZME spokesperson said subscribers will receive a credit. For details visit subscriptions.nzherald.co.nz/