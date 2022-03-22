Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand

NZ fishing guru Ross Millichamp on life after flesh-eating bug cost him both legs

8 minutes to read
Ross Millichamp, who lost both legs after a flesh-eating disease suffered in 2008, remains one of New Zealand's great outdoorsmen. Photo / George Heard

Kurt Bayer
By
Kurt Bayer

Reporter

Fourteen years ago, Ross Millichamp had both legs amputated after catching a flesh-eating bug on a hunting trip. But the life-altering event hasn't stopped him from exploring his beloved back country and fishing, hunting, flying

