NZ Drug Foundation launches new website aimed at reducing drug harm

Ben Birks Ang says the organisation accelerated the launch of the site to respond to the current lockdown. Photo / 123rf

The NZ Drug Foundation has launched a new website aimed at reducing drug harm in Aotearoa during lockdown.

It's called The Level, and the organisation said it was a straight up, trustworthy and judgement-free space where people who use drugs can access accurate information, share experiences and get support if they need it.

Deputy executive director, Ben Birks Ang, said the organisation accelerated the launch of the site to respond to the current lockdown.

He said right now everyone will be feeling the stress and uncertainty that Covid-19 brings, and many will be using alcohol and other drugs to help them cope.

"The Level is designed to be a place where people who use drugs can get nuanced, judgment-free advice from experts to reduce harm and help them be safer."

The Foundation said in a media release that more than one million New Zealanders are estimated to be at moderate to high risk of problematic substance use and according to the New Zealand Health Survey, nearly half of those will experience no clear symptoms to indicate they may be at risk.

Birks Ang said The Level is about reaching those people, along with people who need more urgent support.

"If we only start the conversation about drug use when people are in crisis, we miss most people who use drugs. At the moment, most people are only offered support once their use is heavily impacting their life. Starting these conversations and providing information early can prevent people's use from getting to that point."

He said right now a lot of people rely on the likes of Reddit for drug information because it is anonymous and doesn't judge people for using.

"We want The Level to be a trustworthy and thoroughly researched alternative."

Birks Ang said the site's focus on straight up, non-judgemental language was informed by research that found a major barrier to people accessing and trusting accurate drug information was the perception of an agenda or judgement from the source.