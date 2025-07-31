At 7.30pm last night National Emergency Management (Nema) said the areas under the National Advisory that were experiencing strong and unusual currents had been reduced.
“Due to rebounding tsunami activity from South America, the east coast of both the North and South Islands and the Chatham Islands remain under a National Advisory, and are likely to remain so overnight.”
Emergency Management Minister Mark Mitchell told the media that the two official emergency alerts were justified.
“I can tell you right now that if we hadn’t done that and there’d been half a dozen people swept off the beach this morning when they were walking their dogs at 6:30 and had been drowned, then I’d be standing here being asked why we didn’t use our national alert system.”
Mitchell said: “We don’t have the luxury of playing Russian roulette with people’s lives.”
Speaking to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge on Thursday morning, Government minister Shane Jones said he had switched off his phone and gone to bed early after enjoying a few wines and missed the alert completely.