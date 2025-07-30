Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Tsunami alert glitch: Civil Defence investigates multiple early alarms

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Kiwis have been told to remain alert for 'strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore'.

Civil Defence is investigating after a “glitch” led to some people receiving multiple tsunami advisory emergency alerts in the early hours of this morning, National Emergency Management Agency [Nema] director John Price says.

Two alerts were officially sent to those in coastal areas across the country at 4.12pm yesterday and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save