“Don’t go to the beach. Don’t go surfing,” warned Surf Life Saving Eastern Region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell this morning, as strong sea currents continue to affect coastal areas, including Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.
Gibbons-Campbell urged people to continue to stay away from the water while a tsunami advisory remainedin place after yesterday’s 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula.
“You could be dragged under like in a rip current, or pulled out to sea if the surge occurs while you’re nearby,” he said.
The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) said New Zealand remains under a national strong and unusual current threat.