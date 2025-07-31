Advertisement
Tsunami: Public urged to avoid beaches as advisory remains

Tom Eley
By
Multimedia journalist·SunLive·
3 mins to read

Kiwis have been told to remain alert for 'strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore'.

“Don’t go to the beach. Don’t go surfing,” warned Surf Life Saving Eastern Region lifesaving manager Chaz Gibbons-Campbell this morning, as strong sea currents continue to affect coastal areas, including Tauranga and Mount Maunganui.

Gibbons-Campbell urged people to continue to stay away from the water while a tsunami advisory remained

