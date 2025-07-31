This threat level was expected to remain until at least 3pm.

said The National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) in its latest update.“This threat level is expected to remain until at least 3pm today.

It could decrease on the west coasts at that point, but not for the east.

“Due to the reflections off South America, there continues to be a possibility for continued beach and marine threat overnight for the east coasts of both the North and South Islands.

Tauranga residents were paying close attention to the conditions this morning.

Mount Maunganui movement coach Janine Lowe said, while the sea was rough, the past few days had been worse because of stormy weather.

Still, she planned to wait until the warning was lifted before going for a swim.

Janine Lowe. Photo/ Tom Eley

In Tauranga, resident Louise Blackford said the waves were stronger this morning, but she wasn’t too concerned.

“It’s surging a bit more than usual, but not as bad as a few days ago, when the waves were six metres high.”

Although the tsunami warning had raised awareness along the coast, Blackford said she didn’t expect the impact to reach far.

She added that Civil Defence officials were doing their job by keeping people informed.

Tauranga resident Louise Blackford. Photo/ Tom Eley

“People would complain if they didn’t.”

Shavorn Cavanagh, who was near Maunganui Beach with a friend who did not want to be named, said the warnings made sense, though she felt the risk to Tauranga was fairly low.

“We’re quite far away.”

Cavanagh received the tsunami alert last night and felt it was better to be safe than sorry.

Nema said the first currents and surges had already reached New Zealand. However, they were unlikely to be the largest, and surges could continue for many hours.

“The threat must be regarded as real until this advisory is cancelled.”

Waves near Omanu Beach this morning.

Strong and unpredictable sea currents are expected to persist until around midday.

Nema is advising people to stay out of the water and away from beaches, shorelines, harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries.

“Do not go to the coast to watch the waves, as surges may be dangerous and unpredictable.”

People on boats or in marinas should come ashore and remain there until authorities advise otherwise.

“Evacuation is not necessary unless directed by local civil defence authorities, and coastal flooding is not expected. Stay informed through official channels and share this information with others.”